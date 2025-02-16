Human beings have many desires, but some are truly unique. One such case is of a Japanese man who spend lakhs of rupees to “transform himself into a dog.”

After fulfilling his dream, the man – identified as Toco — has now found a way to share his experience with others.

Toco, who is from Saitama Prefecture, Japan, always harbored a deep desire to live as a dog. To bring this dream to life, he commissioned a custom-made Collie costume, meticulously designed by a company specializing in film props. The hyper-realistic suit, which set him back 2 million yen (Rs 10.8 lakh), weighs around 4 kg and boasts features such as a movable mouth, tail, and paws.

After years of perfecting his dog-like mannerisms—such as shaking hands, rolling over, and even catching frisbees—Toco began interacting with real dogs while donning a collar. His commitment to his transformation gained widespread attention online. Encouraged by his growing following, he later expanded his collection by acquiring an Alaskan Malamute costume, an even fluffier and more detailed version of his first suit.

To document his journey, Toco launched a YouTube channel, which has since amassed over 70,000 subscribers. Recognizing that others share his fascination with stepping into the life of an animal, he recently introduced a rental service for his Alaskan Malamute costume. This initiative allows enthusiasts to momentarily experience the feeling of ‘becoming a dog.’

A promotional website for the service poses thought-provoking questions: “Have you ever wished to be an animal? Have you ever imagined yourself as something else and felt a sense of excitement? We provide a service that brings you a step closer to that dream by allowing you to wear a realistic animal costume.”

Cost and booking details

Launched on January 26, the rental service requires advance reservations, with a minimum booking period of 30 days. A 180-minute session costs 49,000 yen (Rs 26,500), while a 120-minute session is priced at 36,000 yen (Rs 19,500). Despite the premium pricing, the service has already gained traction, with all slots for February fully booked.

Toco’s unique journey continues to captivate audiences, as he not only fulfills his own dream but now enables others to briefly step into the life of a dog.

PNN