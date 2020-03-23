Baripada: Amid shortage of masks and sanitisers, there has been a public outcry for its supply in various parts of Mayurbhanj. In a noble gesture, a woman in Baripada town has come forward to distribute masks to the denizens free of cost.

She is Nirupama Sahu, the principal of an educational institute. Sahu has engaged six women and girls who are receiving training in a tailoring institute to make masks. They have been doing it for the last one week.

For the last one week, she has been giving away masks to people in rural and urban areas. Over 2,000 masks were given away while she aims to distribute 8,000 more masks to people.

That apart, Nirupama has also formed a team who has been creating awareness among people in villages.

“There are many remote and neglected villages in this tribal-dominated district where people have no idea about the deadly coronavirus. Those who are conscious have been facing a lot of problems in getting masks. Price of masks has been hiked multiple times in markets. Some have to pay through their nose. I am trying to give masks to people at this time of a looming disaster,” she said.

Various quarters have lauded her for her noble effort at this time of a looming threat to the mankind.

PNN