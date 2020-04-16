Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Lara Dutta who won the ‘Miss Universe’ crown in 2000 turns 41, Tuesday. She was born April 16, 1978 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Like Priyanka Chopra who won the ‘Miss World’ title the same year, the ‘Miss Universe’ crown opened the doors of the Hindi film industry for Lara. However, she could never make it really big, like Priyanka did.

During her early days, Lara faced many ups and downs in her career due to her alleged affairs. She was linked to Kelly Dorji, Dino Morea, and also the legendary golfer Tiger Woods, before finally tying the nuptial knot with Mahesh Bhupathi. However, it was with Dorji that Lara had the longest live-in relationship stretching to nine years.

Post all her break-ups, Lara started dating Bhupathi who by then had divorced her first wife, model Shvetha Jaishankar. The two got married in 2011.

Lara confirmed her pregnancy August 1, 2011 and gave birth to Saira Bhupathi, January 20, 2012. Lara was last seen in the film Azhar in 2016 where she made a guest appearance.