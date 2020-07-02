India is home to many mysterious century-old temples. There have been reports of many unusual events and miracles in these temples.

One such miracle is that no ghee or oil is required to light the lamp in this temple of a goddess. This temple, known as Gadhiaghat Wali Mataji in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, is located near Gadiya village on the banks of Kalisindh River.

Lamps are lit in this temple not with ghee but with water. Isn’t it astonishing?

It is being said that a Mahajot (lamp) has been continuously burning in this temple for the last five years. This is nothing but sort of a miracle! Although there are many temples in the country, where lamps have been burning for a long time, but the matter of Mahajot is different.

The temple priests claim that the Mahajot burning in this temple does not require any ghee, oil, wax or any other fuel to burn it, rather it burns with water. Priest claims that earlier he always used to burn oil, but about five years ago, he was told by his mother in a dream to light a lamp with water. According to the mother’s order, the priest did the same thing.

In the morning, when priests pour water from the Kalisindh River into the diyas, the lamps start to burn.

It was first discovered by a priest of the temple. The priest then informed other villagers who first did not believe him. But when they lit the lamps by pouring water, the flame lit up normally. Since then people come here in large numbers to pray to the goddess.

This lamp which burns with water does not burn during the rainy season. In fact, during the rainy season, this temple is submerged in water due to increase in the water level of Kalisindh river. It is not possible to worship here.

The temple remains submerged until the rainy season is over. After this, on the first day of Sharadiya Navaratri, ie, the flame is lit again from the Padwa, which keeps on burning continuously till the next rainy season. It is said that when water is poured into the lamp kept in this temple, it turns into a viscous liquid and the lamp burns.