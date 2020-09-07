New Delhi: He is back in IPL after six years. However, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham is confident he will do well. James Neesham said his much ‘steadier head’ and international success should help him. This season the all-rounder has been roped in by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Neesham said he did not know much about his game when he made is IPL debut with the Delhi franchise six seasons ago. He earned his New Zealand cap in December 2012.

Since then, it has been quite a journey for the witty 29-year-old who was not picked for the 2015 World Cup. He considered retirement after the 2017 Champions Trophy before becoming an integral part of the Black Caps ODI team. Neesham and the Kiwis almost got their hands on the elusive World Cup trophy last year.

KXIP are spoilt for choice with their overseas recruits. Neesham is not sure how many games he would get to play. However, he could not be more excited for his IPL comeback.

“It is my first time getting involved in a long time. It is exciting to come as an older player and as an experienced player. Last time I played for Delhi, I was young and talented. However, I didn’t really know much about my game,” Neesham said Monday from Dubai. He is in the middle of his six-day quarantine, having arrived Friday. “I did not know what I needed to do to succeed. It was a challenge back then,” he added.

Neesham was bought by KKR for the 2015 edition but could not take part due to an injury. “This time I have come with a steadier head and knowledge under the belt. Hopefully I can pass that knowledge to some of the younger guys in the squad. I am really excited about our team. We got some of the biggest names in the world in Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell. We are a team that can certainly win a lot of games and the tournament,” Neesham asserted.

It was a long and ‘unusual’ flight from New Zealand. Neesham had the company of his skipper Kane Williamson, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Neesham is clear about his thoughts regarding quarantine. “A little bored but getting the job done. Back home we are lucky it (coronavirus) has not been as bad a lot of other countries. The quarantine is a necessary evil I guess. It is not really challenging,” Neesham said.

“There are plenty of people around the world who are doing a lot tougher than staying in the hotel room and ordering room service. So yeah, take it on the chin and get it done basically,” added the New Zealand all-rounder.