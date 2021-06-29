London: There was tremendous tension and nervousness caused during New Zealand’s run chase on the final day of the Word Test Championship title clash against India. Many players took to different recourses to get rid of the tension. One of them hid in the bathroom during the entire New Zealand run chase. Do you know who it was? It was Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson. The star pacer got Indian skipper Virat Kohli out in both innings. Kyle Jamieson was named man of the match in the WTC final. He took five wickets in India’s first innings and two in the second.

Jamieson said he felt nervous while watching the action from the dressing room. “It was probably the toughest period of cricket I’ve been a part of, in terms of watching. It made me nervous,’ Jamieson told ‘Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM’.

“We were sitting inside and actually watching on TV. There was a bit of a delay but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was up and about. I was like ‘jeez it’s a wicket’ or something like that, but it turned out it was just a block or a single,” Jamieson said.

“It was pretty tough to watch. I actually tried to at times to go to the bathroom where there was no noise. This was just to get away from it for a while because it was quite nerve-racking. But it was nice to have Kane (Williamson) and Ross (Taylor) out there. Two of our greatest-ever batters calmed our nerves and finished the job splendidly did,” said the lanky pacer.

Jamieson did not get enough time to celebrate as he was back in the field with 48 hours of the final. He did so for his county side Surrey.

“It was a quick turnaround. I think within 48 hours I was back on the park playing T20 for Surrey. It’s kind of the life we live a little bit. But it’s nice to stay on and to experience county cricket for the next few weeks,” Jamieson pointed out.

“It was certainly tough to say goodbye to those guys (NZ teammates). Coming off a high of what we just experienced and that moment we all enjoyed together, to go and say goodbye was quite tough,” Jamieson added.

The pacer is feeling a little bit homesick after being away for close to three months. “It’s been about three months and will be about just over four months by the time I get out of MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine). It’s been a long time and I’ve certainly loved my time at home. So it’s been tough at times but I guess it’s been the environment we’re in,” the fast bowler said.

“Look, I’m pretty fortunate to be able to still have our jobs and to be able to go around the world and work. I’m pretty grateful for that but I’m looking forward to getting home in a few weeks’ time,” Jamieson signed off.