New Delhi: Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has claimed that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat. This happened when Grant Flower tried to offer Younis Khan some advice.

Tricky characters

Grant was asked about the tricky characters that he has had to coach in his career. The 49-year-old Zimbabwean, who was Pakistan’s batting coach from 2014 to 2019, recalled the incident with Younis.

“Younis Khan… quite tough to master,” said Grant. He is currently serving as Sri Lanka’s batting coach. Grant made the comment during a conversation with brother, Andy Flower and host Neil Manthorp. The three were on the ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’.

The incident

“I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test. It took place at breakfast. I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, but he didn’t take kindly to it. Younis brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene,” said Grant.

Younis was recently appointed as batting coach for Pakistan’s tour of England. He has amassed 10,099 runs in 118 Tests for Pakistan at an average of 52.05.

Interesting journey

“Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am,” Grant said.

The incident happened during the opening Test of Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016 at Brisbane. Younis had scored a duck in the first innings but managed a 65 in the second essay. He ended the tour with a fine unbeaten 175 in the third Test at the SCG in January, 2017. Pakisan lost the three-Test series 0-3.

Rebel with a cause

Flower also singled out Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad as another ‘interesting’ character. “He’s a very skilful batter, but quite rebellious. Every team have got their rebel. Sometimes it makes them better players, sometimes maybe not so,” Grant pointed out.

It should be stated here that Grant scored 3,457 runs in 67 Tests and 6,571 runs in 221 ODIs for Zimbabwe.