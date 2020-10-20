Mumbai: It is not just the 25th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Another Shah Rukh Khan superhit film Don is also celebrating its 14th birthday Tuesday. Well the birthday of DDLJ might have overshadowed that of Don, but there is no denying that the second movie was also a blockbuster. Shah Rukh Khan should definitely remember the role he played in Don.

Director Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared photographs from the movie to remember the journey of its making. Their production house Excel Entertainment had bought the rights to Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film. It remade the movie with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles in 2006.

A sequel to the movie came out in 2011 with SRK and Chopra reprising their roles. Both the movies were directed by Akhtar.

The official Twitter handle of Excel Entertainment posted a picture of Khan as ‘Don’. Standing behind him are 11 policemen, which hints at the popular dialogue ‘Don ka intezar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai. Lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai!’.

See link: https://twitter.com/FarOutAkhtar/status/1318412052700954630

“Looking back at the action, thrill & chase that began 14 years ago. Here’s celebrating #14YearsOfDon,” the tweet read.

The same photo was shared by Akhtar and Sidhwani on Twitter. “Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon,” Akhtar said.

Sidhwani said he can still remember every day of shoot vividly as he has some beautiful memories of the film.

“A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kick*** team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences’ hearts forever!,” Sidhwani said.