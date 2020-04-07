New Delhi: She is a star kid and she has a huge following even though she is yet to act in a full length Hindi movie. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is always in the news because of her lifestyle, her looks, her experiments with makeup and her parties.

With the entire country going through a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, most residents are staying indoors and Suhana Khan is no exception to the rule. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter who studies in New York’s Columbia University returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown enforced in India. Otherwise she would have certainly got stuck in the United States.

Suhana Khan who studies films in New York’s Colombia University and also loves acting is a great fan of belly dancing. She takes belly dancing classes from Sanjana Muthreja whenever she is in Mumbai. As she cannot do that at present as she is locked up at home, Suhana Khan has decided to perfect her belly dance moves over Skype. It surely is a great show of dedication.

Sanjana Muthreja shared a screenshot of her belly dance class with her student Suhana on Instagram and wrote: “Challenging ourselves with rolls! Belly dance online classes with Suhana.” In the picture Suhana can be seen wearing a huge smile and it just portrays how much Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter enjoys her belly dance classes – be it virtual or real.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-eqo55FT4o/

Sanjana Muthreja is all praise for her student. Sanjana says: “She (Suhana) is immensely graceful and dances beautifully.” Suhana’s smile says it all about how much she looks forward to her belly dancing classes, virtual or real.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0av811lZvW/

With plenty of time in hand, Suhana it seems is also trying different makeup looks as some of her Instagram pictures suggest. It is quite clear that Suhana is not afraid to experiment and try something new. It is a good sign as top actors always try to experiment with their looks and acting styles.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9t63Iinvzo/

It should be stated here that Shah Rukh and Gauri are also parents to son Aryan, 21, who studies films at University of Southern California, and six-year-old AbRam, their youngest. Aryan also made it back in time to be with the family during lockdown.

Agencies