The Valentine’s Week ended recently. However, there are still many single boys who are trying various ways to impress girls on social media platforms. Do you want a girlfriend? Well, meet Kezia Noble a dating and attraction expert who gives tuition to single boys to impress girls.

Men usually start feeling uncomfortable while talking to girls, while other gather courage to talk to girls and got rejected. But, Kezia Noble will solve it all. At present, she charges 30 thousand rupees per hour for this.

It was in the summer of 2006, Kezia Noble was having a drink in a London bar when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

Rather than trying to bag her phone number, this mysterious stranger had a proposal for Kezia – would she be interested in earning some extra cash by giving single guys feedback on their chat-up lines?

Since then there has been no turning back. After leaving school at 15 without any qualifications, Kezia did the odd bit of modelling and had a series of wealthy boyfriends who paid for her living costs.

However when Kezia got involved in the dating coaching industry, it gave her a goal to start working towards – and it didn’t take long before she decided she wanted to go out on her own. Kezia later launched a YouTube channel where she could share some of the mistakes she was seeing men make time and time again.

“This was the really early days of YouTube and I did not expect it to grow so quickly,” she said. “I uploaded a video called ‘How To Make Her Want You’ and I couldn’t believe my eyes as the views kept skyrocketing.

“I thought it would stop at the one million mark. It’s now got eight times that amount. In the past 12 years, my videos have racked up 85m views.”

Fast forward 12 years and Kezia now employs 25 members of staff, offers multiple different types of dating workshops and has made £1m from her products alone.