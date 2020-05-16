Mumbai: Within a short time, Vicky Kaushal enlisted himself in the list of top actors.

His characters in films like Sanju and Uri brought Vicky to the doors of success. Today, on Vicky’s birthday, let us tell you some special things related to him.

Apart from being an actor, Vicky is also a telecommunication engineer. Before joining the film industry, he used to work abroad, later he quit the job due to increasing interest in acting. He studied acting at Kishore Namit Kapoor’s academy and worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in both parts of the film Gangs of Wasseypur.

He began working on stage with his first acting job in Manav Kaul’s production of Laal Pencil. In films, Vicky played minor roles in Kashyap’s productions Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and Bombay Velvet (2015), and the experimental short film Geek Out (2013).

Vicky was fond of acting since childhood.

Vicky was born in a chawl – tenement housing for people of low-income. At that time his father Shyam Kaushal worked in Hindi film industry as an action director. Vicky has appeared in many films including Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike film which garnered him National Film Award for Best Actor.

Recently he was in news for contributing Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund due to COVID-19 pandemic in India.