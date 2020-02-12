New Delhi: This Valentine’s Day, shower some love around with some thoughtful items. Valentine’s Day might be just around the corner, but it’s not too late to get your significant other something special.
From products perfect for date night to things your S.O. can use to pamper themselves, we’ve got something to fill February 14 with love.
FOR HIM
- Bombay Trooper’s Winter Collection: Give your man one of these contemporary winter collections of hoppers from Bombay Troopers. The brand realised the significance of Yak Wool and thus worked relentlessly to support the herders and the culture of the hills by buying the fabric from their wives at their happy-price.
- Cupid by Alberto Torresi: The collection features a line of ”shades of love, Red footwear” in different motifs from criss-cross zipper boots to fleur tasseled slip-ons. This compelling collection not only puts the patrons ahead of the fashion curve but also highlights the accurate details of craftsmanship. Outstanding for values of tradition and quality, the collection is a beau ideal to celebrate togetherness this Valentine’s Day.
- Instax SQUARE SQ6 camera: The 1:1 square format instax SQUARE SQ6 captures the beauty in each and every moment, so that you can cherish those memories for a lifetime. With exciting features such as Square format, Automatic Exposure Control, Selfie Mode & Selfie Mirror, Macro and landscape Mode.
- KOGO: If travel and discovery happens to be his second love, why not capture those special moments with the perfect companion? KOGO is that companion that captures your travel and uses AI to tell your wonderful travel stories. The AI powered KogoAPPTM along with the sensor rich KogoBOTTM device records where you go and converts the experience into unique travel stories that can be easily edited, shared and discovered anytime, anywhere.
- Timex new watches: Add to your partner’s style quotient with the elegant and stylish collection by Timex”s Celestial Opulence Automatic and Celestial Opulence Crystal. The collection carries on the rich and authentic legacy of the brand while offering the latest trends, making them an ideal gift for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.
- Glenmorangie Allta: If yours is a whisky man, gift him this its first whisky created using wild yeast. The rich and fruity single malt celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Highland Distillery”s pioneering Private Edition series.
- Jabra Elite Active 45e: The Jabra Elite Active 45e earbuds are engineered for wireless music, calls and sport. Whether going for a run, cycle ride or your favourite exercise in the gym, they allow users to enjoy the audio quality of Jabra wireless, with earbuds designed to stay secure and comfortable thanks to Ear Hooks and Ear wings that hold firm.
- Forest Essentials gift box: To hand craft an experience to cherish, the brand has launched an exclusive shopping feature on their web boutique “Build Your Own Gift”. Gift your man the Gentleman”s Code, which features a facial cleanser, shaving cream, brush, and an after shave spray, prepared using the finest natural ingredients and blends, as per authentic Ayurvedic recipes.
- Pepe: Blue Lace-up Sneaker: Blue Lace-up Sneaker from Churchill & Company”s Handcrafted Collection featuring an Ultra-light EVA sole crafted from Luxurious full grain leather and suede with the Classic Churchill embossing on the tongue. The main feature of this sneakers are they cushioned with Soft therapy technology and foot bed strikes the right balance between softness and a firm base, which makes this sneaker super comfortable and easy to wear.
- Charles: Cherry Belgian Monk Strap: Belgian Strap from Churchill & Company”s Handcrafted Collection featuring a lightweight advanced TPR sole. Charles is crafted from Luxurious Brush off leather. The trademarked Softherapy foot bed strikes the right balance between softness and a firm base, which makes this shoe super comfortable and easy to wear. Traditionally, these monk straps can be worn with a smart slim fit suit. However, these would look absolutely smashing with slim fit Chinos or Navy blue jeans.
FOR HER
- Rose & Honey Hydrating Gel: Deeply hydrates revitalizes, soothes dry & itchy blemished skin. Rose & Marigold Floral waters nourish & strengthens elasticity while Honey softens. Forms a protective nourishing layer as it is a pure, soft, light transparent & breathable product. Gentle & hydrating for under eye area. Protects against whiteheads and blackheads.
- Gems of Love By Kohinoor Jewellers: Gems of Love is a thoughtful curation of precious gifts with adorable elements to pamper your loved one in a special way this year. Crafted with quality metals for a lovely, long & enduring blessing, the collection umbrellas precious & semi-precious gemstones such as ruby, emerald, rose quartz, topaz & Multi colour sapphires to name a few. A prized possession for every wearer, this collection is certain to hit the right chords of your lover’s heart.
- Blume Collection – Exquisite inspirations from floral splendor: The dainty beauty of flowers finds expression in Blume, our breathtaking collection that combines grace, with artistic boldness. A mélange of pastel-hued precious stones with Keshi pearls, sapphires, tourmalines, Russian emeralds, and tanzanite makes each design a true masterpiece.
- Red/back Chander Silk Dori Embroidered outfit: This Black Chanderi Silk Dori Embroidered Kurta with Red Chanderi Gota Gharara and Gajji Silk Embroidered Dupatta makes a beautiful gift for your beautiful lady.
- WOODS footwear: Choose from WOODS” Snuggle collection for women that is high on both styles as well as comfort. Comprising stunning flats, functional platforms, chic ballerinas, striking stilettos and trendy sneakers all snuggling and cuddling the feet with love and care in hues such as black, grey, maroon, brown, beige, white, pink, nude & more there”s a pair for every fancy and occasion. Whether you”re getting ready for office or planning to head out for a party in the evening, this collection assuredly has something for everyone.
- Moët & Chandon”s Signature Rose Imperial: The limited-edition of Signature Rosé Impérial, with a bold, new design in a “black-and-rose-gold” colour scheme that flaunts the dominance of Pinot Noir grapes in the meticulous assemblage of Rosé Impérial, on a bottle adorned with a modern version of one of the House”s oldest rosé champagne labels.
- Red, heart-shaped bag by Forever 21: This red faux leather heart-shaped bag by Forever 21 is a perfect gift for your bae. Get your hands on the collection. There is a wide range of offerings.
- Havells HC4040 5 in 1 Multi-Styling Kit: Caters to all your styling needs with one kit. The kit consists of 3 in 1 changeable head, brush comb,19 mm curler, conical curler. All attachments come with a protective heat-insulated tip to prevent any accidental contact of fingers with the heat plates. This gives better handling, optimal use of the styling kit, and gets best results.
- SAEEDA DRESS – SCOOTER: Saeeda is our love of print in the physical form; it features our ”ray of hope” print on exquisite silk. It is designed with a pleated waist panel and a gorgeous wide-set neckline that accentuates your curves.
- Le Creuset”s Heart Shaped Cookware: This Valentine season, make your loved ones swoon over your scrumptious treats, cooked and served in ever so vibrant Le Creuset. From heart-shaped ramekins to cast iron masterpieces, there”s always something special to gift to the food lover you love and win their heart. After all, who wouldn”t love to be treated to something that will last a lifetime?