New Delhi: This Valentine’s Day, shower some love around with some thoughtful items. Valentine’s Day might be just around the corner, but it’s not too late to get your significant other something special.

From products perfect for date night to things your S.O. can use to pamper themselves, we’ve got something to fill February 14 with love.

FOR HIM

Bombay Trooper’s Winter Collection: Give your man one of these contemporary winter collections of hoppers from Bombay Troopers. The brand realised the significance of Yak Wool and thus worked relentlessly to support the herders and the culture of the hills by buying the fabric from their wives at their happy-price. Cupid by Alberto Torresi: The collection features a line of ”shades of love, Red footwear” in different motifs from criss-cross zipper boots to fleur tasseled slip-ons. This compelling collection not only puts the patrons ahead of the fashion curve but also highlights the accurate details of craftsmanship. Outstanding for values of tradition and quality, the collection is a beau ideal to celebrate togetherness this Valentine’s Day. Instax SQUARE SQ6 camera: The 1:1 square format instax SQUARE SQ6 captures the beauty in each and every moment, so that you can cherish those memories for a lifetime. With exciting features such as Square format, Automatic Exposure Control, Selfie Mode & Selfie Mirror, Macro and landscape Mode. KOGO: If travel and discovery happens to be his second love, why not capture those special moments with the perfect companion? KOGO is that companion that captures your travel and uses AI to tell your wonderful travel stories. The AI powered KogoAPPTM along with the sensor rich KogoBOTTM device records where you go and converts the experience into unique travel stories that can be easily edited, shared and discovered anytime, anywhere. Timex new watches: Add to your partner’s style quotient with the elegant and stylish collection by Timex”s Celestial Opulence Automatic and Celestial Opulence Crystal. The collection carries on the rich and authentic legacy of the brand while offering the latest trends, making them an ideal gift for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Glenmorangie Allta: If yours is a whisky man, gift him this its first whisky created using wild yeast. The rich and fruity single malt celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Highland Distillery”s pioneering Private Edition series. Jabra Elite Active 45e: The Jabra Elite Active 45e earbuds are engineered for wireless music, calls and sport. Whether going for a run, cycle ride or your favourite exercise in the gym, they allow users to enjoy the audio quality of Jabra wireless, with earbuds designed to stay secure and comfortable thanks to Ear Hooks and Ear wings that hold firm. Forest Essentials gift box: To hand craft an experience to cherish, the brand has launched an exclusive shopping feature on their web boutique “Build Your Own Gift”. Gift your man the Gentleman”s Code, which features a facial cleanser, shaving cream, brush, and an after shave spray, prepared using the finest natural ingredients and blends, as per authentic Ayurvedic recipes. Pepe: Blue Lace-up Sneaker: Blue Lace-up Sneaker from Churchill & Company”s Handcrafted Collection featuring an Ultra-light EVA sole crafted from Luxurious full grain leather and suede with the Classic Churchill embossing on the tongue. The main feature of this sneakers are they cushioned with Soft therapy technology and foot bed strikes the right balance between softness and a firm base, which makes this sneaker super comfortable and easy to wear. Charles: Cherry Belgian Monk Strap: Belgian Strap from Churchill & Company”s Handcrafted Collection featuring a lightweight advanced TPR sole. Charles is crafted from Luxurious Brush off leather. The trademarked Softherapy foot bed strikes the right balance between softness and a firm base, which makes this shoe super comfortable and easy to wear. Traditionally, these monk straps can be worn with a smart slim fit suit. However, these would look absolutely smashing with slim fit Chinos or Navy blue jeans.

FOR HER