The viral video shows what seems like an ordinary train ride in West Bengal. The compartment is nearly empty. Only five or six minors are inside. Everything looks calm at first.

A videographer begins by focusing on two children. They appear busy with something. He suggests that they look like they are trying to pull the emergency chain.

Within moments, loud shouting fills the compartment. The laughter turns reckless. The situation quickly spirals out of control. And then comes the most disturbing part of the viral video. The children are seen clinging outside the moving train. They hold on to the supports near the doorway.

Here’s the viral video:

Wtaf is this???

pic.twitter.com/wf5IK4pTJD — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 7, 2026

But one boy goes even further. He hangs dangerously outside the train. His body swings as the train speeds ahead. Another child soon follows. He dangles in an equally risky position.

As the train approaches a station, the danger multiplies. The child comes frighteningly close to hitting obstacles near the platform. One wrong move could have ended in tragedy.

Therefore, the viral video has sparked serious concern online. Many are questioning supervision. Others are calling for stricter railway safety awareness. The clip is reportedly from Khidirpur station in Kolkata, as mentioned in the text on the video.

PNN