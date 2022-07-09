Puri: Thousands of devotees gathered in Odisha’s Puri Saturday to witness the ‘Bahuda Yatra’ of Lord Jagannath.

The trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, along with Chakraraj Sudarshan, were taken to their respective chariots in a ceremonial procession, called ‘Pahandi Bije’ with ‘Tahia’ (flower crown) on their heads.

As the chariots — Tajadwaja (Balabhadra), Darpadalan (Subhadra and Sudarshan) and Nandighosh (Jagannath) — started their three-km journey from Gundicha temple to the 12th-century Jagannath shrine, devotees danced, cried, fell on the ground, invoking the blessings of the trinity by raising their hands.

Devotees are being allowed to participate in the Ratha Yatra rituals after two years. The seaside town is brimming with people from across the country as COVID-related restrictions were lifted.

On Ratha Yatra, the trinity is taken to the Gundicha temple, their birthplace, while on ‘Bahuda Yatra’, they are brought back to the Jagannath temple after a week.

‘Bahuda Yatra’ is held on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in Ashadha month, as per the Hindu almanac.

“Having ‘darshan’ of the trinity on their chariots is considered auspicious, and it ensures no rebirth,” said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher of Jagannath culture.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, swept the chariots with a gold broom in a ritual known as ‘Chhera Pahanra’.

The ritual delivers the message that all, be it a king or a common man, are equal before the lord, Mishra said.

During the return journey, the chariots stopped for a while near the Mausima or Ardhasani temple, the maternal aunt of Lord Jagannath. There, ‘Poda Pitha’, a sweet cake made of coconut, rice jaggery and lentils, was offered to the trinity.

The chariots then rolled towards the main temple. Nadighosh, the chariot of Jagannath, stopped near the King’s Palace where Goddess Lakshmi had a glimpse of the lord.

Heavy security was deployed at the temple town during the day-long rituals. The district administration ensured facilities such as drinking water for the devotees, while the Health Department arranged ambulances.

More than 200 buses were put into service to ferry devotees to Puri, while 230 trains helped people reach the beach town.

The deities would be placed on the ‘Ratna Simhasana’, the bejewelled throne, following a ceremony called ‘Neeladribije’ July 12.

Ahead of ‘Neeladribije’, the deities would be decorated with ‘Suna Besha’ or gold attire Sunday, a ritual that attracts a large number of devotees.

