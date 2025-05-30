Balasore: Three persons, including two juveniles from West Bengal, were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Friday for allegedly pelting stones at two moving trains in Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railways, officials said.

The accused include Satyanaray Sahu (26), a resident of Haldipada under Basta police station in Odisha, and two minors from West Bengal.

According to officials, they pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express and Dhauli Express while the trains were operating on the Howrah–Puri route and vice versa.

Sahu was booked under Section 153 of the Railway Act 1989.

The RPF said he confessed to being a habitual offender, engaging in theft and mobile phone snatching from passengers standing near train footboards.

His modus operandi allegedly involved striking victims with a stick or stone to disorient them before stealing their belongings.

The two juveniles were caught near Hijli station in West Bengal by RPF personnel.

They too confessed before their parents that they were involved in pelting stones at running trains.

They have been forwarded to the juvenile board, a statement by the South Eastern Railways said.

PTI