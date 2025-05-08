Nuapada: Police in Nuapada district arrested three individuals and seized a significant quantity of narcotic injections during a raid at a house in Ward No. 13, Dhobipada, under Jonk police station limits. The accused were produced in court Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aktar Mohammad (55), Sohel Mohammad (23), and Shah Rukh Khan (32), all residents of Dhobipada in Khariar Road’s Ward No. 13. Police recovered two mobile phones and 622 vials of Pentazocine Lactate injections (30 mg) from their possession. In a press conference at the district police headquarters, Superintendent of Police GR Raghavendra stated that the operation was part of a district-wide anti-drug campaign that began April 13.

Under his directive, station officers have formed dedicated teams to conduct raids in areas suspected of drug trafficking. Khariar Road has seen a rise in illegal drug activities recently, prompting increased police surveillance. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Jonk police station officer Pradeep Dharua raided Aktar Mohammad’s residence on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of the injections

Also Read: Couple arrested for murder of grandmother