Balasore: Three persons were arrested for allegedly thrashing a youth with lathis and dragging him on a road in Odisha’s Balasore district over a property dispute, police said Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Debasis Hati, was allegedly beaten up and dragged on a village road tied to a rope till he became unconscious. He was later thrown near the police outpost of Parikhi under Sadar police station in the coastal district.

The incident happened at Telgadia village November 3, and it became public after a video clip of the incident went viral on some social media platforms, the police said.

After the victim’s wife lodged a complaint in the Sadar police station November 5, the police launched an investigation and apprehended the three persons for their alleged involvement in the incident, a police officer said.

In her complaint, Hati’s wife alleged that she was also abused and manhandled when trying to save her husband from the miscreants on that day.

Hati is now being treated in the district headquarters hospital, Balasore.

The police said that the incident was the outcome of a property dispute between the victim and the aggrieved.

“We have arrested three accused persons in connection with the incident. Two of them will be forwarded to the court Sunday, while another person was under medical care,” said Ajay Kumar Murmu, Inspector in charge of Sadar police station.

The third accused person will be forwarded to the court after getting medical clearance, he said.

PTI