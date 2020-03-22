Angul: Police detained three persons on charge of defying advisory on coronavirus disease issued by the district administration here Saturday.

The detained persons violating the advisory had kept open a mall and a jewellery store while another was found serving ‘prasad’ at the Akhandalamani temple in the town.

The three persons are being questioned in this connection, SDPO Aswini Kumar Sahu said. In its bid to check spread of coronavirus, the district administration had issued advisory to close down public places like educational institutions including schools and colleges, malls, cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and temples in the town.

The matter came to the fore when a team of district and police officials led by sub-collector Basudev Satapathy were taking a round of the town.