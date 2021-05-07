Srinagar: Three people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar Friday, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at CRPF troopers belonging to 36 Battalion in Nawa Bazar area of old Sringar.

“The grenade exploded, injuring three persons – police constable, Fayaz Ahmed, a CRPF jawan identified as Harish Kumar, and a civilian identified as Haziq Ali, belonging to Chanapora area of Srinagar city.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors have described the condition of all the three as stable.

“The area has been cordoned off for searches,” a police officer said.

IANS