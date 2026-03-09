Koraput: Three staff members, including two teachers of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Koraput, have been suspended following the drowning of three students in the Kolab Reservoir, officials said Sunday.

According to the district administration, the regional office of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti suspended two teachers and a caretaker of the school after the incident.

Meanwhile, a four-member team from the district administration visited the institute Sunday to investigate the incident at the direction of Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan.

The team, led by Koraput Tehsildar Syed Sabir Saha, included SDPO Sanjay Kumar Mandal, District Welfare Officer Sunil Kumar Tandi and District Education Officer Karunakar Bhue.

The officials visited the school and questioned teachers, the principal and the caretaker about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The team will submit its report to the District Collector.

Authorities said the bodies of the three students were sent for post-mortem and later handed over to their family members, Tehsildar Saha said.