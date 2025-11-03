Bhubaneswar: Three children died after accidentally falling into a septic tank in Odisha’s Cuttack district Monday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Subham Nayak (3), Shibani Nayak (7) and Ankit Nayak (9), natives of Bada Barena and Ichhapur villages in the district.

They fell into the septic tank while playing at their uncle’s residence in Ragadipada village, a police officer said.

A few villagers rescued them and took the children to Badamba hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

An unnatural death case has been registered and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.