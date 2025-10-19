Malkangiri: Three persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries after two motorcycles collided head-on near Tekaguda village under Korukonda police limits in Malkangiri district Saturday morning.

According to reports, around 8:30 am, Mohan Majhi (26), and his relative Madhu Jani of Suliya Colony in Korukonda block were travelling towards Malkangiri on a motorcycle when another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, en route to Balimela, rammed into their bike near Tekaguda Square.

The second bike was reportedly carrying Jamuna Sardar and his relative Ram Kumar, both residents of MV-36 village. The impact of the collision was so severe that Majhi died on the spot.

Locals immediately called for an ambulance and rushed the other three victims, Sardar, Ram Kumar, and Jani, to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH).

However, Sardar and Ram Kumar succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. Jani remains in critical condition, hospital sources said.

Upon being informed, the Korukonda police reached the accident site, recovered the body, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The body of Majhi was handed over to his family members after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, the identities of Sardar’s and Ram Kumar’s family members were not immediately established.

The two bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue until their families are identified, said Korukonda police station officer-in-charge Himanshu Sekhar Barik.