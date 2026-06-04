Patna: A major fire that broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area of Muzaffarpur has left at least three people dead and triggered a large-scale rescue operation.

More than 20 patients were evacuated from the smoke-filled building, while several injured patients were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The incident created panic across the hospital premises as flames and thick smoke rapidly engulfed the ICU ward.

According to eyewitnesses, cries for help echoed throughout the hospital after the fire erupted during the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Hospital staff, aided by local residents, reportedly broke windows to evacuate patients trapped inside the ICU, officials said, adding that their swift response prevented a much larger tragedy.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

After several hours of effort, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.

Fire Officer R.N. Pandey said the department received information about the incident around 3:00 a.m.

“Our team reached the hospital immediately after receiving the alert. The ICU was filled with dense smoke. More than 20 patients have been rescued safely. So far, we have received information about three deaths, and the matter is being verified,” he said.

Senior officials from the district administration, police, and health department reached the hospital to supervise rescue and relief operations.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed that three fatalities have been officially verified so far.

According to the administration, between 13 and 15 patients were admitted to the ICU when the fire broke out.

Several patients have since been shifted to other medical facilities for continued treatment.

Officials are also working to identify the deceased and assess the extent of damage caused to the hospital’s ICU infrastructure.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. However, authorities have clarified that the exact cause will only be established after a detailed technical investigation.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the district administration has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to examine the circumstances leading to the fire and determine whether there were any lapses in safety measures.