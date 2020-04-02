Angul: Three maulavis who had attended a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area visited Angul before leaving for West Bengal, a source said Thursday.

After getting to know about this, Angul district administration officials started a drive to trace the individuals who came in contact with these men.

A source in the police said, a resident of Similipada area here had provided them shelter. During their stay in Angul, they had even visited a local mosque.

Meanwhile, the administration has identified five family members of the person who offered shelter to the maulavis and seven others including children who were staying at the mosque.

All the 12 people were shifted to a quarantine facility set up at Municipality Girls’ High School. Even though they are all asymptomatic, the administration has been observing their health condition, it was learnt.

PNN