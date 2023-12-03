Rourkela/ Baripada: Three minors drowned in two separate incidents in Sundagarh and Mayurbhanj districts, Saturday. In the first incident, a 14-year old boy met watery grave and his friend went missing while bathing in Koel river near Pradhanpalli railway bridge under Chhend police limits in Rourkela.

The deceased was identified Priyanshu Bhol, 14, a student of DAV Public School at Basanati Colony in Steel City. Another student, Priyaranjan Padhi, 14, went missing after being swept away in the swirling waters of the river.

Chhend police registered a UD case and sent the body to RGH for post-mortem. All efforts to trace him failed to yield any results when reports last came in, Saturday. In another incident, two siblings drowned while taking bath in the village pond at Majhisahi, Jyotipur village under Sadar police limits in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district, Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mala Majhi, 6, and Kartik, 2, – daughter and son of Laba Majhi of the village. On being informed, fire personnel recovered the bodies. Sadar police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem of the bodies at PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

