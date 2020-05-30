Bant: After two persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sendhatira panchayat under Bant block of Bhadrak district Saturday, the sarpanch of the panchayat announced three villages and a local market under the panchayat as containment zone.

Using the collector’s power entrusted on sarpanches by the state government, Sendhatira sarpanch Premalata Pradhan ordered the entry and exit routes of the villages and the local market to be sealed.

The villages and market which come under containment zone are Charipokharia, Sathitira, Sendhitira village and Sendhitira local market.

The containment zone tag will remain force between 10am Saturday to 10am of June 3. Premalata warned that legal action will be initiated against violators.

The entire villages and the local market have been sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. Essential commodities will be provided at the doorsteps of the villagers by SHGs.

Notably, the persons had returned to their respective homes after completing their quarantine periods at Nilok quarantine centre in this panchayat. However, during their home quarantine period the two tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

Meanwhile, Premalata has also asked the fire brigade personnel to sanitise the villages and the local market.

