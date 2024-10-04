Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), and Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins affiliate, Thursday called for a new initiative ‘Tribal Health Research Innovation and Vocational Empowerment’ (THRIVE). A new tripartite MoU was signed in this regard between KIIT, KISS and Jhpiego in presence of the KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. The pact was signed between the KIIT VC Saranjit Singh and KISS VC Deepak Behera, and Jhpiego director Somesh Kumar.

As part of the new initiative, two new centres, Centre for Tribal Health and Research (CTHR) and the Centre for Youth Innovation and Inclusiveness (CYII) will be launched, serving as hubs for indigenous-led research, cultural preservation, and youth empowerment to address critical health and social challenges within indigenous communities. In his address, Kumar said the launch of two centres of excellence in tribal health research and youth innovation is set to unite indigenous wisdom with scientific innovation to foster youth knowledge and leadership. “True to our values of partnerships, positive disruption, and local capacity building, we aim to create a lasting impact and empower a healthier, more confident future for tribal communities and youth”, he said.

Singh expressed hope that the partnership will eventually lead to the establishment of the John Hopkins Chair, while Behera stated that the initiative will accelerate the pace of youth and women empowerment in marginalised communities. “This collaboration aims to meet immediate health needs, with excellence in creating a hub for indigenous-led research, forging academic partnerships, and strengthening local capacity,” said president and CEO of Jhpiego Leslie Mancuso in a video message. “Youths can bring their issues, ideas and preferences at these institutions to shape their future and drive future solution goals, particularly in health and education,” said Jhpiego’s senior vice president of global programmes and technical leadership office Debora Bossemeyer.