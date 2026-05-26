Patna: At least three persons were killed due to a severe thunderstorm in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, a senior official said Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nakul Yadav (37), Kuna Devi (70) and Zainul (57).

Earlier, a senior district official had stated that five persons had died in the incident, but later revised the death toll to three.

The severe thunderstorm hit the district Monday night.

District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary said efforts were underway to provide compensation to the families of the deceased.

He said hundreds of trees and plants were uprooted, and several fell on power lines, disrupting electricity supply in many areas.

“In many places, electricity grids have been restored, and we are trying to repair the remaining ones. All grids will be functional soon,” Choudhary said.