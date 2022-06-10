Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in some districts Odisha during the next four days.

The IMD has issued yellow warnings for several districts. Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj, Saturday.

Similarly, a few places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts to witness similar climatic condition on the next day (June 12).

Predicting thunderstorm June 13, the Met department has issued yellow warning for Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore district.

Thunderstorm with lightning could also occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput June 14.

However, the south-west monsoon is yet to arrive in Odisha. The normal date for the arrival of the monsoon to Odisha is June 10.