Sambalpur district stands out uniquely in the cultural canvas of the country. Be it language, attire, food, festivals, dance and music, Sambalpur is the epicenter of a very high profile and rich culture. And when it comes to Sambalpuri dance and music, they play an indispensable part of the culture of western Odisha. Therefore, it is time to recognise the folk artistes who have put this art form, derived itself from the city of Sambalpur, on a global platform. While there are many who have made the region and state proud with their spellbinding skills, Sunday POST caught up with folk artiste couple Mohit Kumar Swain and Padmini Dora to learn more about their struggle to uplift Sambalpuri folk art.

Mohit is many things rolled into one. He is a folk performer, dhol player, teacher, choreographer and researcher. So far, he has conceived, designed, executed and participated in more than 200 festivals, seminars, exhibitions and workshops of national repute. On the other hand, Padmini, popular as Teejan Bai of Odisha and Cuckoo of western Odisha, and recipient of prestigious awards like Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, is one of the most sought-after artistes of Odisha. With more than 200 stage shows and a spate of albums to her credit, Padmini has travelled across the country to propagate the folk culture of Sambalpur. That’s not all. Their children Sriyansi Subhadarshini and Chandrasekhar are also doing their bit to spread Sambalpuri dance and music in and around the country. While singing and dancing skills of Sriyansi have made her a household name in Sambalpur, Chandrasekhar has carved a niche for himself for his flair in playing folk instruments. So, Mohit’s whole family is on a mission to revive and popularise Sambalpuri folk art.

Folk dances in western Odisha stand a class apart for its typicality and no festival or celebration is complete without folk music and dance, says Mohit who has recently been conferred with Ph.D in Performing Arts having specialisation in Sambalpuri folk dance and music from Utkal University of Culture, Odisha. He has also been awarded with a national research fellowship (Jr) in folk and traditional dance from the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India for the year 2011-12 for his 26 years’ contribution in the field of folk art. He has also authored two books titled Paschima Odisha ra Loka Badya and Folk Dances of Western Odisha, A Triumph of Joy in English for popularising the folk culture of western Odisha.

How did you get attracted towards Sambalpur dance and music? To this, Mohit who was born and brought up in Bargarh district replies, “My father Bihari Kumar Swain was a folk singer and he used to recite Chhanda, Champu and Bhagabat at religious events. He used to take me to such programmes to make me learn music but I accompanied him just to collect some paisa offered to my father as part of ‘dakhina’ and eat chocolate. I couldn’t know when I developed an interest towards Sambalpuri music and dance. I was so much in love with folk dance that I moved to Sambalpur in 1990 to learn the skills. I took admission in Gangadhar Meher College for my further studies. Famous Sambalpuri folk artiste Ranjan Kumar Sahu once came to our college during a cultural event. It was actor Manoj Mishra who made me meet Ranjan sir. Ranjan sir praised my steps and asked me to join his institution following which I got enrolled in his institution Ukai to hone my dancing skills. I used to be the only male dancer in the group and performed at several programmes for six years. Then I launched my own organisation Lahari to promote Samablpuri dance and music.”

Though Mohit had done post-graduation in History, Tourism Management and Performing Arts apart from doing MCA from Sambalpur University, he had no interest in going for a job. He got many job offers but he was so passionate about dance and music that he rejected every job opportunity. His decision also led to discontentment among his parents, but he followed his passion.”

Padmini recounting her childhood days says, “Having blessed to have a musician parents, I took to music at an early age. My father Harishankar Dora was a khol (percussion) player and my mother Sobhabati Dora was a sankirtan singer. We were four sisters and two brothers. All of my siblings were good at dance or music. As we belonged to a poor farmer’s family, becoming artistes was not even in our dreams. But my father was a fan of my voice. He took me to Guru Bijay Behera and Ratan Pujahari for my grooming.”

She recalls: “My parents encouraged me to sing at home but were against my decision to be a folk singer because a girl performing on stage was looked down upon in our society then. Being determined to make a mark as a folk singer, I bought an old harmonium from my pocket money that I could save. In the meantime, I applied to All India Radio, Sambalpur where I happened to meet Mohit.”

About his meeting with Padmini, Mohit says, “Padmini used to sing on the radio. I approached her requesting to sing for my group and she agreed. However, I was not aware that she was earlier rejected for singing in my troupe as a folk singer. I really felt bad. In the course of time, I developed a feeling for her. One day, I asked her if we could spend rest of our lives under one roof. She said yes and we got married without the support of our families. Initial days of our marital life were very tough. Our family, friends and neighbours had stopped talking to us and inviting us to functions just because we were folk artistes. We struggled for 12 years to create an identity in the field of folk art. We are happy that those who used to criticize us have now turned our fans.”

Recalling her tough days, Padmini says, “I married Mohit against the wishes of my family because being an artiste he understood the artiste in me and was willing to support my dream. My family later realised that my decision to get married to Mohit was not wrong because he stood by me to make me what I am today.”

Padmini is well versed in Sambalpuri genres like Nachniya, Bajniya, Dalkhai, Raserkali and Danda.

For her music is a passion and not her profession. “It’s an art not a source of employment. I feel really privileged that I have got the opportunity to popularise this art form. Sambalpuri music was losing its popularity, so I formed a folk music band in 1998 to popularise it,” says Padmini, adding, “Our band is called Padmini Dora & Group and we started it as a movement.”

Padmini attributes her success to Mohit while Mohit owes his success to Padmini.

About her tryst with Sambalpuri dance, Sriyansi, who has 50 shows to her credit, says, “I was smitten by the dancing bug at the age of three. As both of my parents were into performing arts, it was quite natural for me to develop an interest in dance. They first spotted my passion for Sambalpuri dance at an event in Kendrapara. My mother was part of that event. In the middle of the show, I suddenly walked up the stage and started dancing. My moves impressed the then District Collector and he too joined me on the stage. It was he who asked my parents to nurture my talent.”

