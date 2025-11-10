Sunabeda: Panic gripped the locals in Old Sunabeda area of Koraput district after reports about a tiger roaming over there surfaced. The Forest Department has launched an investigation to verify the claim and installed four trap cameras to track the animal’s movement.

A video purportedly showing a tiger roaming near the Public Health Department pump house has gone viral on social media, prompting swift action from forest officials. A special team from Semiliguda forest division has installed four trap cameras to track the big cat’s movements. However, authorities said it is yet to be confirmed whether the creature seen in the footage is a tiger or any other wild animal.

A high-level team—including Koraput Divisional Forest Officer KV Bhaskar Rao, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Jagannath Prasad Bishoi, Koraput Range Officer SK Pahadsingh, Semiliguda Range Officer Sushant Kumar Dalei, and Forester Niranjan Satapathy—visited the site Saturday night.

According to reports, a security guard at the pump house spotted the reported animal Thursday night and captured its video. The Semiliguda Range Officer confirmed that surveillance is in progress. “We have installed four trap cameras to monitor the animal’s movement. It is not yet clear whether it is a tiger or another wild species,” he said.

