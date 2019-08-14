Mumbai: The junior Shroff has romanced a lot of beauties on big screen. But since the release of “Baaghi 2,” he has been linked with only one female superstar and that is the “Slow-motion” song star Disha Patani.

According to rumors, the two came close during the shooting of a video single titled “Befikre” produced by Bhushan Kumar. Since then, the two gave serious couple goals with their lunch outings. But now things seem to be taking a shift with the “Baaghi” star showing his inclination to none other than his “Student of the year-2” debutant Ananya Pandey.

While spilling matters close to his heart on an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, Tiger was asked by one of the fans about his favorite co-star to which he replied,” I like Woh.” The reply was followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Incidentally, Ananya is playing the role of the other woman or “Woh” in her upcoming release “Pati, Patni Aur Woh.”

So it is quite evident that Tiger has a soft corner for Ananya. However, fans were a bit dejected as they expected him to name Disha Patani as his favorite actress. The star daughter of Chunkey Pandey showed this response on her Instagram story and followed it by posting “Major missing” and a heart emoji.

Now, everyone is wondering as to what is cooking between the two stars and where that leaves Disha Patani. Has Tiger Shroff dumped “MS Dhoni-The Untold Story” actress and fueling romance with Ananya?