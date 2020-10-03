Mumbai: Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff showcases his muscular back in a new social media post, and his friends and colleagues in the industry, besides fan, are impressed.

Tiger posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, standing at the balcony with his back towards the camera.

Looking at the picture, actor Anil Kapoor wrote: “Spectacular… inspirational.”

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya commented: “Super.”

Tiger recently stunned fans with his agility, in a new video he posted that shows him pulling off consecutive backflips with ease.

Last month, the young actor made his debut as a singer with the single, “Unbelievable”. The video of the song, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.