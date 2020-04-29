Mumbai: As Baaghi clocked four years since its release Wednesday, its lead actors Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff reminisced the film’s action-packed journey.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted a four-minute long video that shows his action scenes from the hit movie.

“Four years of ‘Baaghi’…four years of this blessing in my life. Thank you everyone for accepting this film,” he captioned the video.

Along with it, he also shared a message for his followers to not perform such action stunts and to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“For now don’t be a ‘baaghi’, and stay home,” Tiger added.

On her part, Shraddha thanked people for showering love upon Baaghi by posting a video, which comprises small clips of her female fans dancing to her song Cham Cham from the movie.

“Cham cham love… mera mujhme kuch nahin, sab tera…. Sab tera #4yearsofBaaghi,” she wrote.

Baaghi was directed by Sabbir Khan. The sequel to Baaghi was released in 2018 and the third installment of the franchise was released in March this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.