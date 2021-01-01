Mumbai: At a time when the Covid pandemic has paralysed the world, Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff wants the New Year to be a healing force for the planet.

“The shadow of 2021 is among us. Wish you all the best of health and happiness. May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Let’s do what we can to help speed that up,” Tiger shared on his verified Instagram account on the first day of the year.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama Ganapath. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his debut film Heropanti, an action film that released in 2014. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, Student Of The Year 2.