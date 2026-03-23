Jaleswar: Security has been intensified along the Odisha–West Bengal border in Balasore district to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in neighbouring West Bengal.

Odisha Police has set up a special checkpoint near the Laxmannath toll plaza on National Highway 60, close to Jaleswar, to curb illegal activities and cross-border smuggling.

Vehicle checks have been tightened, with all four-wheelers travelling from Odisha to West Bengal undergoing thorough inspection.

Police are stopping and searching suspicious vehicles in particular.

The primary objective of the drive is to prevent the illegal movement of cash, liquor and other contraband during the election period.

At the checkpoint, a sub-inspector, two Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) personnel and a woman police personnel have been deployed to monitor vehicle movement and maintain security.

Officials said the measures aim to curb the movement of illegal goods and anti-social elements through the border area.

The intensified checks have created a sense of alertness among drivers of unauthorised vehicles plying on the highway.

Authorities are expected to further expand the inspection process in the coming days.