Bhubaneswar: With the world-famous Rath Yatra all set to begin in Puri June 27, the police administration has prepared a blueprint for elaborate security arrangements in the Pilgrim City to ensure smooth conduct of the annual festival, which witnesses massive influx of devotees from across the globe.

This was revealed during a high-level security meeting chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack Monday.

The meeting focused on ensuring a well-organised and secure environment for the grand chariot festival, which witnesses lakhs of devotees every year.

Senior police officials were directed by the DGP to remain alert and proactive throughout the festival period to manage crowd control, traffic, and law and order effectively.

According to the traditional rituals of the Srimandir, several key events will be observed leading up to and following the Rath Yatra. They are: Snana Purnima June 11, Nabajouban Darshan June 26, Rath Yatra June 27, Hera Panchami July 1, Sandhya Darshan July 4, Bahuda Yatra July 5, Suna Besha July 6, Adharapana July 7 and Niladri Bije July 8.

In view of the massive turnout, the Police department is implementing comprehensive security strategies, which include installation of CCTVs at key locations in Puri, deployment of road dividers, delineators, and creation of dedicated traffic zones. These apart, provision for ample parking facilities, setting up of temporary police outposts and enhanced patrolling along the Puri beach, Railway station security upgrades in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Khurda, and Jatani, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), will also be ensured.

To curb potential criminal activities, all police stations in the Holy city have been instructed to conduct special drives against anti-social elements, apart from regular checks at hotels and lodges. Patrol vehicles, K-9 squads and quick response teams will also be deployed.

Additional plans include arrangements for VVIP helipads, temporary accommodation for police personnel, smooth chariot pulling management, and coordination with the district administration for timely resolution of public issues.

The meeting also discussed emergency response planning for any unforeseen situations during the event. With less than a month to go, Odisha Police is pulling out all the stops to ensure that 2025 Rath Yatra proceeds smoothly and securely, preserving both tradition and public safety.

PNN