Lucknow: Just a day after the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh reopened for the tourist season, visitors spotted a tigress with her five cubs.

To ensure the safety of the cubs, the Forest Department has closed the route passing through the Kishanpur sanctuary for the next six months. Patrolling has also been intensified.

Tiger-spotting in the Kishanpur range is not uncommon as compared to other forest ranges of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and this tigress in question had been spotted by tourists earlier.

The Reserve has 100 tigers out of the total of 173 in Uttar Pradesh, as per the 2019 tiger census.

IANS