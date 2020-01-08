New Delhi: Tihar Jail will seek the services of two hangmen from Uttar Pradesh to execute the four remaining convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, the jail authorities said Wednesday.

“We will most likely write to the prison authority of Uttar Pradesh Thursday and seek services of two hangmen depending on the availability,” a senior Tihar Jail official said.

Last month, before the death warrant was issued, Tihar authorities had written to Uttar Pradesh prison authority, seeking services of a hangman from Meerut, the official added.

A Delhi court pronounced the death warrants against the four death-row convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — Tuesday and they will be hanged at 7 am January 22.

PTI