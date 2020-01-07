New Delhi: The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No. 3, a senior Tihar Jail official said Tuesday, hours after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them and declared that they will be hanged at 7.00am January 22. Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No. 4, the official informed.

Sources said the jail authorities will approach a hangman in Meerut to carry out the execution.

Meanwhile the BJP said justice has been meted out after the court ordered hanging of four Nirbhaya gangrape and murder convicts. The saffron party said that the verdict will empower women and strengthen people’s faith in the judiciary.

“Justice delivered to Nirbhaya. A Delhi court’s verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people’s faith on judiciary,” BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

The Congress also welcomed the decision in the Nirbhaya case.

Congress leader Alka Lamba said, “Though it took many years to come to the conclusion of the case but the final justice has been done to the daughter of this country and had the procedure not been delayed, justice would have been given earlier, then the daughters of Unnao and Hyderabad could have been saved.”

Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev said in a tweet, “I welcome the #nirbhayaverdict. It’s been a long wait for justice and it’s finally delivered. Nirbhaya remains a symbol of strength in face of brutality and of promise that we would keep striving to end violence against women.”

It should however, be stated here that the court has however allowed the convicts to go for all possible legal recourse including mercy petitions to the President.

Agencies