Mumbai: Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Sing get called up in the India A squad for the final two four-day encounters against the England Lions in Ahmedabad as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 14-member squad Friday.

The spotlight shifts to Rinku Singh, a T20 sensation, who is set to make his India A debut in the last four-days after his stint as a reserve player with the India Test squad in South Africa.

With 43 first-class matches under his belt and an impressive average of 58.47, Rinku’s anticipation builds. His Uttar Pradesh teammate, Yash Dayal, also earns a place in both squads against England Lions.

Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra, a wicketkeeper-batsman, joins the squad alongside spare keeper Upendra Yadav, replacing KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel, who are called up for the senior side's Test matches against England.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal opener, continues to lead the India A side, eager to prove his mettle after missing out on the home Tests against England. The spin duo of Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar is set to mesmerize in the second game, with Mumbai’s Shams Mulani stepping in for the final clash.

Washington’s detour from Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy clash to fulfill India A commitments adds an intriguing twist to the narrative. The squad for the second four-dayer features a formidable lineup, including talents like B Sai Sudharsan and Sarfaraz Khan.

India A squad for second four-dayer

Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav (wk), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

India A squad for third four-dayer

Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav (wk), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal