New Delhi: “Times like these bring friends closer,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump thanked him for clearing the export of anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, to the US.

The drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential treatment for the coronavirus and was touted repeatedly by Trump as a “game changer”. India had earlier put a hold on its export, but later allowed it at Trump’s request.

“Fully agree with you, President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together,” Prime Minister Modi stated in a tweet.

The reply came after Trump thanked him for giving a green signal for the export of the drug. “Thank you Prime Minister for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” he said.

The US President had added, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!”

IANS