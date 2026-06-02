New Delhi: Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez will travel to India for a working visit from June 3-7 and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Tuesday.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recalled Rodriguez’s previous visits to India in her capacity as Venezuela’s Foreign Minister and Vice President.

“Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) Summit on 1st June, which has been deferred, will pay a working visit to India from 3rd of June 3 to 7th of June. She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation,” the MEA spokesperson stated.

“Acting President Rodriguez has visited India several times in the past, in her capacity as the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, as also in her capacity as the Vice President of Venezuela. She came here as Foreign Minister in 2015 and thereafter as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025. This will be her sixth visit to India. So, she has had long association with us,” he added.

India reckons Venezuela as an “important partner”, especially in energy and investment sectors, and Rodriguez, along with the ministers accompanying her, are scheduled to visit several sites during their stay in the country.

“During the visit, Acting President Rodriguez will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister. The discussions will involve the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues for further cooperation areas of energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy. As part of the programme, they will be visiting several sites. India is an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian public sector undertakings having made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector and they are keen to explore more opportunities to enhance their presence,” said Jaiswal.

PM Modi and Rodriguez held a telephonic conversation on January 30 this year, where they had discussed bilateral ties and various regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“The two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties,” the MEA said in a statement.

Both leaders underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South.

Rodriguez was sworn-in as Venezuela’s Interim President January 5 after the US attacked the South American nation and “captured” President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

IANS