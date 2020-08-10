New Delhi: A drunken youth rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle in north Delhi early Monday. The crash led to the killing of a head constable Wazir Zingh and injuring his colleague, officials said.

Tushar Gupta, 19, was returning home after meeting a friend. He crashed his Honda City into the ‘Prakhar’ van near Khalsa College around 1.30 am. The impact was so huge that the police vehicle overturned. It then skidded for nearly 15 feet on the road, a police official informed. Wazir Singh was trapped in the van and had to be rescued by his colleague Amit and passers-by.

Wazir was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj.

Amit, who was driving the patrol vehicle when Gupta crashed into it, has been discharged from the hospital. He received stitches on his hand.

Gupta, a resident of Model Town, also suffered injuries but has been arrested. His medical examination showed he was drunk at the time of the accident, police said.

Gupta was pursuing B.com in Singapore and had returned here in March before lockdown. His father is a businessman and owns a shop in Sadar Bazar, police said. A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said.

Constables Singh and Amit were on night duty when the accident happened. “I was driving the vehicle. My colleague was seated right beside me. As the traffic light turned green, I took a turn towards the university area and suddenly a car rammed into us from another side,” Amit said.

“We were severely injured and my colleague got trapped inside the vehicle. Public came to our rescue. They first rescued my colleague and then we were rushed to a hospital where my colleague who had suffered serious injuries died during treatment,” informed Amit.

According to Delhi police, the national capital reported 2,164 accidents between January 1 till July 30 this year in which 557 people were killed and 1,908 were injured.