Bhubaneswar: Just two days after the cyclonic storm passed, heatwave has returned to the state with mercury touching 45.2 degrees Celsius at Titlagarh, Friday.

At least 12 places in the state recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius. With sizzling at a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees C, Titlagarh became the hottest place in the state while the maximum temperature at Bhawanipatna was 44.5 degrees C and Bolangir 44 degrees C.

Other places which recorded over 40 degrees Celsius are—Talcher (43.1), Malkangiri (43), Boudh (42.7), Hirakud (42.3), Jharsuguda (42.2), Sambalpur (42.2), Sonepur (41.8), Paralakhemundi (41) and Phulbani (41), according to a report of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD forecast says that dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the state for next two days while thunderstorm may occur in some places for another two days.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, during May 24 and 25.