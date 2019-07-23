Kendrapara: The attack on trader Babuli alias Bibekananda Moharana, president of Tinimuhani Bazar Committee, was orchestrated by gangster Tito alias Sayeed Ushman Ali, now in Jharpada jail, said Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Niti Sekhar Monday.

The gangster has been operating his crime syndicate from inside the jail and had engaged his henchman to eliminate Babuli, the SP told reporters. “Tito suspected his brothers G Babu alias Sayeed Asfaque Ali and Chitto alias Sayeed Iftequar Ali were nabbed by STF personnel on the information of Babuli on his brothers’ whereabouts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kendrapara police arrested four anti-socials, seized four mobiles and two motorcycles from them. They have been identified as Alok Mallik, 22, of Indupur village, SK Saquir, 28, of Badahat Qureishi Mahala, Kalia alias Trilochan Mallik, 21, of Charigaon village and Shankar Sethi, 29, of Nembara. SK Saquir is believed to be the mastermind in the Babuli firing incident, said Niti Sekhar.

Acting on the instructions from Tito, SK Saquir and Jaan alias SK Sarfraj of Jaipura are reported to have agreed to carry out the attack on a supari amount of Rs 5 lakh. They were allegedly given an advance of Rs 1 lakh, along with three pistols to SK Mehtab, and promised to pay the remaining Rs 4 lakh after completion of the murder.

The criminals had set the Bahuda Yatra (July 13, 2019) to execute their plan of eliminating Babuli Maharana as police personnel would remain busy with car festival, said Niti Sekhar.

In this connection, a case (189/19) under Section 307/120-B of IPC and 25/27 Arms Act was filed by Kendrapara Sadar police. However, they were taken into the jail custody, after their bail pleas were rejected by the court.

Alok Mallik is a hardcore criminal involved in cases like extortion, firing, hurling of bombs pending in police stations in Kendrapara, Jajpur and Balasore districts. Similarly, Shankar Sethy was involved in a couple of cases under Jamboo Marine police station and Trilochan Mallik was involved in a case under Bari Ramchandrapur police station limits.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for other accused involved in the case. Efforts are on to recover arms from the possession of Gudia Biwi, who is at large. Sadar police plan to take Tito, G Babu, Chitto and Babu Sahu on remand in this case, added Niti Sekhar.

Although, the gangsters arrested by STF are languishing in jail, they are operating their crime syndicates from inside the jail, thanks to the nexus with jail authorities.

PNN