Kolkata: The Banga Janani wing of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress will hold a demonstration Tuesday to protest against Income Tax Department’s notice issued to Durga Puja committees, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sunday.

“The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organise Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals,” Banerjee tweeted.

According to the Chief Minister, these festivals are for all and no one wants any Puja festival to be taxed.

“The Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on dharna Tuesday August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (Opposite Hind Cinema) 10am-6pm,” she wrote.

Protesting against the IT department’s move, Banerjee said: “This will be a burden on the organisers. Bangla government withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand no taxation on Durga Pujo and Durga Pujo committees.”

She urged organisers, participants and all people who love Bangla to join the protest.