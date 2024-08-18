Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have sent summons to veteran Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray for questioning, said officials Sunday.

He has been asked to be at the Kolkata Police headquarters in central Kolkata by Wednesday afternoon.

Incidentally, the summons have been issued to Ray just hours after his social media post surfaced demanding custodial interrogation of both the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh and the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal by CBI in the case of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of the hospital earlier this month.

Although top officials of the city police are tight-lipped about the exact reason for summoning Ray, insiders said that he has been asked to appear because of some “wrong information passed through his social media post”.

“CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the former principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dogs were used after 3 days,,, 100s of such questions? Make them speak,” said Ray in a post on his official X handle.

During the day, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh also questioned Ray’s request to seek a custodial enquiry from the city police commissioner.

“I also demand justice in the RG Kar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After getting information he tried his best. Personally, CP was doing his job and the investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader,” claimed Ghosh in a social media post countering that of Ray.

The Kolkata Police have also summoned BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member, Locket Chatterjee, and two doctors for allegedly making controversial social media posts revealing the identity of the woman junior doctor.

City police insiders said that besides revealing the identity of the victim, there are also complaints against Chatterjee, an actress-turned-politician and the two doctors, for spreading misinformation through social media that has the potential of triggering tension.

