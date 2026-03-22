Chennai: In a significant setback to the DMK-led alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Vazhvurimai Party (TNVP) founder-leader T. Velmurugan Sunday announced his decision to exit the coalition, citing dissatisfaction over seat-sharing arrangements and the state government’s inaction on key social justice demands.

Velmurugan, who had won the Panruti constituency in Cuddalore district in the 2021 Assembly elections on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, had this time sought allocation of at least two constituencies along with the right to contest under a separate party symbol.

However, the DMK reportedly conveyed that it could offer only one seat, triggering discontent within the TNVP.

The disagreement escalated further after Velmurugan placed a set of 10-point demands before the DMK leadership, insisting that his party would consider continuing in the alliance only if these were accepted and implemented by the government.

Among the key demands were a 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, prioritising Tamils for 100 per cent of state government jobs, and holding a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu.

Announcing his party’s exit, Velmurugan alleged that the DMK government had consistently ignored the issues raised by his party both inside and outside the Assembly.

“We placed several demands before the government, but none were taken seriously. While the government may have changed, the situation on the ground remains the same,” he told reporters.

He also criticised the DMK for failing to take concrete steps towards conducting a caste-based census, questioning its commitment to social justice. “What has existed so far is the rule of dominant classes. How can the DMK claim to uphold social justice while neglecting these core issues?” he asked.

Clarifying his future political course, Velmurugan ruled out any possibility of aligning with the BJP-led alliance. Instead, he said the TNVP would explore partnerships with parties willing to accept and implement its demands.

He added that discussions were already underway and a final decision on alliances would be announced soon.