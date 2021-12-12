Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan was the latest to express his birthday greetings to his friend and fellow actor Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 72nd birthday Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan, in Tamil, said, “Birthday greetings to my sweet friend Rajinikanth. I wholeheartedly wish that he remains hale and hearty for several years and entertains his fans.”

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty too joined scores of others in wishing the superstar, who he said had been “Ruling over five decades with an enduring style”. The sound designer also observed that Rajini’s life story was a true inspiration for millions.

Telugu stars Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu too were among those who wished Rajinikanth Sunday.

Ram Charan said, “Wishing our very own superstar Rajinikanth garu a very happy birthday! Your style and its impact will always inspire generations to come!!”

Actor Mahesh Babu for his part said, “To the epitome of style & charisma.. Wishing you a very happy birthday Rajinikanth sir! Great health and happiness always.”